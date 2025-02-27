CPC Vernon-Lake Country-Monahsee candidate hopeful still in the running after missing nomination deadline

Photo: Min Randhawa

A Conservative Party of Canada candidate hopeful for a local riding nomination failed to get all the necessary paperwork in on time, but she is still in the running according to her campaign manager.

Min Randhawa is one of five candidates seeking the nomination for the new federal riding of Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee.

Campaign manager, Corbin Kelley, confirmed Randhawa missed the deadline to file her nomination papers, but she is “still very much in the running” for the nomination.

The deadline to file the paperwork was at 7 p.m. Wednesday and when asked if paperwork can be filed after the deadline, Kelley said “not necessarily" but added "there was an error with the submission. It wasn't anything to do with her having a whole bunch of stuff in late, it was just a simple misunderstanding...so we are working with party headquarters on that.”

Kelley said “as far as we're aware” Randhawa is still able to file the nomination papers, despite missing the cut off.

“We still very much intend for her to seek the nomination,” Kelley said.

Former Vernon city councillor and former BC Conservative Party president Scott Anderson is also seeking the nomination as is current city councillor Teresa Durning.

Rachel Enns, “long-time political conservative,” has also put her name in as has radio personality Toby Tannas.

Randhawa has some political experience on the provincial level, working with three Liberal MLAs for 20 years in the Vernon-Monahsee riding as the Constituency Assistant.