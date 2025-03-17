242740
Vernon  

Local company creates inclusive fishing event in Vernon

Fishing event for all

Vernon's KingFisher Boats wants to help individuals on the autism spectrum experience fishing.

The Angling4Autism Boat & Grill event takes place April 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at KingFisher Boats, 8160 Highland Road.

The day will feature a tour of the KingFisher Boats factory where people can see how the boats are crafted. Following the tour, families will head to Paddlewheel Park for a family barbecue and rides on a KingFisher Boat.

“KingFisher Boats is dedicated to making a difference in our community. We’re thrilled to partner with Angling4Autism to create a memorable experience for families while showcasing our passion for high-quality boat craftsmanship,” said Adam Raber, district business manager at KingFisher Boats in a press release.

To register for the event, contact the company by email.

