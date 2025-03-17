Local company creates inclusive fishing event in Vernon

Photo: The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward A sockeye salmon is reeled in by a fisherman along the shores of the Fraser River near Chilliwack, B.C., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2010.

Vernon's KingFisher Boats wants to help individuals on the autism spectrum experience fishing.

The Angling4Autism Boat & Grill event takes place April 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at KingFisher Boats, 8160 Highland Road.

The day will feature a tour of the KingFisher Boats factory where people can see how the boats are crafted. Following the tour, families will head to Paddlewheel Park for a family barbecue and rides on a KingFisher Boat.

“KingFisher Boats is dedicated to making a difference in our community. We’re thrilled to partner with Angling4Autism to create a memorable experience for families while showcasing our passion for high-quality boat craftsmanship,” said Adam Raber, district business manager at KingFisher Boats in a press release.

To register for the event, contact the company by email.