Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce wants to highlight local businesses in light of tariff threat

Photo: Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce wants to hear about Canadian-made products.

“In the face of tariffs, many consumers are interested in learning more about Canadian-made products to help make purchasing decisions," said the chamber said in a newsletter.

"We want to promote chamber members who have a Canadian product they would like to feature."

The digital newsletter also provides a link where people can provide details of their business and the products, services and goods they provide.