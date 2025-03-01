Shari McDowell has been named as the Armstrong FireSmart co-ordinator

Photo: City of Armstrong

Shari McDowell is the new FireSmart co-ordinator for Armstrong.

McDowell will be responsible for the development and implementation of FireSmart activities for the community as well as participating in regional FireSmart activities for the North Okanagan Regional District.

FireSmart is an education-based program designed to build wildfire resiliency and reduce the risk of wildfire impacts across British Columbia.

“The FireSmart co-ordinator ensures that activities align with provincial guidelines and local government priorities, overseeing public education, organizing community events, and engaging residents in wildfire prevention strategies,” said a press release from the City of Armstrong.

According to the city, McDowell brings extensive experience in emergency management and business, along with certification as a Local FireSmart Representative (LFR). As a local resident, with a small farm in Spallumcheen, she understands the unique wildfire risks facing the area.

“Small, easy-to-accomplish actions can make big differences in saving your home from fire. I hope to encourage residents to learn more about FireSmart strategies and to take action to protect their homes and businesses,” McDowell said.

In addition to public education, McDowell will support the development of the city’s Community Wildfire Resiliency Plan (CWRP) and assist in updating the Emergency Management Plan. Over the next few months, McDowell will be engaging with the Armstrong community, local First Nations, and regional partners to gather input on the CWRP and explore opportunities to expand FireSmart outreach.

“We are excited to have Shari on board to lead this important initiative. The FireSmart program will provide invaluable resources to our residents, helping them take proactive steps to mitigate the risk of wildfires. This is a significant step in making our community more resilient,” Warren Smith, manager of Community Services.

The FireSmart Coordinator position in Armstrong is fully funded through the Community Resiliency Investment (CRI) program, an initiative supported by the Union of BC Municipalities.

The City of Armstrong encourages all residents to participate in FireSmart initiatives and take steps to reduce wildfire risks. For more information, click here or contact McDowell at 250-546-3023.