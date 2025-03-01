Regional District of North Okanagan running out of office space for staff

Photo: Castanet file photo Old Vernon Search and Rescue building.

The Regional District of North Okanagan plans to do an asset management plan in the near future.

The topic was raised at the RDNO committee of the whole meeting on Wednesday which focused on the district's consolidated budget.

In a presentation from RDNO general manager of finance Stephen Banmen, directors heard budget 2025 has $400,000 roughed in for renovations at the old Vernon Search and Rescue building.

“We're really at a preliminary stage. We've just hired a consultant to look at that, probably a week or two ago, but we'll be bringing that forward I think as we go along,” said Banmen.

Director Victor Cumming, who is also the mayor of Vernon, questioned whether the RDNO board had seen a needs assessment. Banmen explained there had been a general asset management plan in 2018, but nothing specifically for the building.

Banmen also explained that the current RDNO building is running out of space for staff, and the renovations of an RDNO-owned old VSAR building will create more space for staff.

Cumming put forward a request to get an asset management plan for the building to determine how much money is a good amount for the building.