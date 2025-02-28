Vernon man launches Buy Canadian First Facebook page, thousands quickly sign up

Photo: Facebook

What started as a family Facebook page has turned into a patriotic tidal wave.

Vernon resident Fred Nelson started the Buy Canadian First Facebook page so friends and family could share their knowledge Canadian products.

The page was in direct response to the tariff threats by US president Donald Trump. At the urging of his daughter, Nelson made the page public on Feb. 1, and since then more than 8,000 people have joined and more are signing up every day.

“It speaks to the passion people are feeling right now over the Donald Trump tariffs. It's quite exciting to see this kind of response,” Nelson said, adding people from across Canada have joined the page. People from Australia, the UK and even the United States have also joined.

Nelson said some American members have apologized for the actions of their government and posted pictures of them flying a Canadian flag.

The page is a collection of public information on alternatives to purchasing American products when equal Canadian products are available.

“People will be able to network and identify Canadian goods that are produced in Canada,” Nelson said. “It's really been amazing how people are identifying, whether it be large or small businesses, in Canada that carry an item.”

And if someone is looking for a specific item, but can not find the Canadian equivalent, Nelson said all they need to do is post what they are looking for and members will help them find what they need.

If the product is not made in Canada, information is posted as to what country makes the product, other than America.

“Mexico, Britain, other European nations, as long as it is not the United States,” Nelson said.

“The emphasis is getting the word out that these products are out there. It's fabulous, it really is.”

Nelson said he will be hit especially hard should Trump's tariff threat become reality. Nelson produces hand-made specialty tenor guitars that were big in the 1950 and '60s.

He said 95 per cent of his business is from the United States and a tariff will essentially freeze him out of the market.

But, he is encouraged to see the groundswell of support for Canada and Canadian products.

“I honestly think that this movement isn't just a temporary thing,” Nelson said. “From the comments, I think people are going to stick with buying Canadian goods.”

Nelson said if fewer people shop at American stores like Wal Mart, the corporate giant will lay people off, but he believes it will balance out when Canadian stores see an increase in business and will need more employees to keep pace with demand.