Vernon city councillor wants to run for mayor in next municipal election

Kari Gares wants to bring a new perspective to Vernon city council from the mayor's chair.

Gares is currently in her second term as a city councillor, and she feels the time is right to run for the city's top job.

Gares said she thought about running for mayor in the last election, but opted not to. In that election, Victor Cumming secured a second term as mayor over challenger Scott Anderson who is now seeking the Conservative Party of Canada candidate nomination.

“I kindly stepped aside to let somebody else to run just so the votes didn't get split, but my intent was always to run,” Gares told Castanet.

Gares said she “really likes politics” and “I really do like what we can do for our community at the local level. We have the ability to actually make change that is noticeable by the general public whereas upper levels of government, it can take a while to recognize the changes they do make.

“We, at this level, can have a profound impact on what happens for those who are living here.”

Gares said she would also bring a different leadership style to council.

“Vernon has had only one female mayor and it was many decades ago, so I think the tide is here and the shift is happening and I think I have a lot of experience and knowledge I can bring to that role,” she said.

“I'm not saying anything bad about our current team that we have, it's just I have different perspectives on things.

“I am open and willing to engage with the public on a multitude of different issues, because we are not always right and it is important for us to hear other sides when we are forming policy and we are doing it in the best interest of the community.”

Gares said she is “very much policy driven. If it's not working out, then the policy must change.”

The next municipal election is scheduled for the fall of 2026.

Ruth Hoyte became the first female mayor of Coldstream in the 2022 election.