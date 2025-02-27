Grindrod Water Treatment Plant to get infrastructure upgrades: Regional District of North Okanagan

Photo: RDNO Grindrod Water Treatment Plant received a power generator in 2024 in an effort to increase reliability and reduce power outages

The Grindrod Water Treatment plant is being upgraded, according to the Regional District of North Okanagan.

The water utility building houses a packaged water treatment system which diverts raw water from the Shuswap River and before being pumped up to be filtered.

Piping within the facility has been corroding and aging, and the infrastructure work will upgrade the piping. It will also upgrade valves and add two water meters within the plant – all to extend the life of the system.

“This project emphasizes our commitment to ensuring that our community has access to safe, clean, and reliable water”, said Allysa Hopkins, RDNO Electoral Area F director.

“These upgrades will enhance the lifespan of our water treatment facility and support the long-term sustainability and health of our residents. We are dedicated to investing in the future of our community, and this project is a step in that direction."

The project’s $311,000 cost is funded from Canada Community-Building Fund (CCFB).

The CCBF gives funding to local governments for infrastructure projects, and the funding for this project was provided to Electoral Area F.

The CCF program is funded by the Federal Government and administered in British Columbia by the Union of BC Municipalities. Construction is expected to begin in March 2025 and be completed by May 2025.

“The federal government is proud to see improvements coming to the Grindrod Water Treatment Plant. Investments in modern water infrastructure are essential to ensuring the health and well-being of our communities,” said Minister of Emergency Preparedness Harjit Sajjan, on behalf of the Minister of Communities Nathaniel Erskine-Smith.

“We will continue to work with our partners to build more sustainable and resilient communities across British Columbia."