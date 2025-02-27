Armstrong Regional Co-op helps elementary school get a new garden

Photo: ARC Mary-Jane Duford (Garden Director Parent Advisory Council), Meagan Male (ARC Energy Manager), Hans Petersen (ARC General Manager), Larry Hill ( ARC Board Chair), Val Edgell (Principal Armstrong Elementary School).

One of the Okanagan's oldest schools is getting a garden.

For more than 100 years, Armstrong Elementary School has educated several generations of North Okanagan residents.

This year, the school, and its parent advisory committee are launching a School Garden Project to create a lasting space for students and the community.

The garden will be a place to explore food origins, learn gardening skills, and enjoy peace in nature.

The Armstrong Regional Co-op helped support the project with a cheque for $1,000 through the Co-op Community Support Fund.