Township of Spallumcheen implementing legal axle loading restrictions

Photo: Pexels

The Township of Spallumcheen is issuing load restrictions on area roads.

According to the township, all municipal roads are limited to 70 per cent of legal axle loading.

The restrictions do not apply to the following roads:

Pleasant Valley Road

Blattner Road

The Industrial Park area including Crozier Road

Otter Lake Cross Road from Hwy 97A to 1.4 km North

Hutley Road South

Larkin Cross Road from Hwy 97A to Otter Lake Road

L&ACrossRoad

Restrictions take effect at noon Thursday.