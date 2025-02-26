255514
Township of Spallumcheen implementing legal axle loading restrictions

The Township of Spallumcheen is issuing load restrictions on area roads.

According to the township, all municipal roads are limited to 70 per cent of legal axle loading.

The restrictions do not apply to the following roads:

  • Pleasant Valley Road
  • Blattner Road
  • The Industrial Park area including Crozier Road
  • Otter Lake Cross Road from Hwy 97A to 1.4 km North
  • Hutley Road South
  • Larkin Cross Road from Hwy 97A to Otter Lake Road
  • L&ACrossRoad

Restrictions take effect at noon Thursday.

