Vernon Christian School receives boost as they gather funds for expansion project

Photo: VCS

Vernon Christian School is planning an expansion project with more classrooms, a high school gymnasium and additional parking spaces.

Before the school can start the expansion, they need to have $2 million pledged or given towards the project.

The fundraising goal for the project is $3 million.

Director of Development Steve Gutknecht told Castanet a donor would match all donations from now until June. 1, up to $400,000.

If the challenge is met, the school will reach its $2 million ‘Break Ground’ target. This will allow shovels to start digging once permits are received.

The permit process is currently underway.