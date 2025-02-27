Vernon council focusing on 'fiscal prudence and caution' at recent meeting

Photo: Contributed Coun. Brian Guy urged fiscal prudence at Feb. 24 council meeting

A Vernon elected official is urging fiscal prudence as the threat of tariffs continues to loom.

Amid debate on spending $825,000 on a new video scoreboard and broadcast system at Monday’s meeting, Coun. Brian Guy raised concerns about spending the funds.

“We're facing the real threat of new tariffs from south of the border, so this is the time for fiscal prudence and caution,” said Guy.

“We're facing rising costs and still trying to keep a lid on tax increases, we're definitely going to expect another difficult budget discussion next year.”

A sentiment that other councillors agreed with, though their thoughts on how to handle spending differed.

Coun. Kari Gares said the "tight economic time" was cause to move forward with spending on the score clock sooner rather than later to avoid continued cost escalations – a point on which Coun. Teresa Durning agreed.

The city’s tough financial situation was a common theme throughout Monday’s council meeting, with councillors zeroing in on the money aspect of multiple agenda items.

Councillors asked if small claims court actions were worth the costs to recover – staff says they are.

Council also approved three city positions – two to be filled in the transportation department and one created to oversee the short-term rental licensing program.

Elected officials questioned where funding would come from for the positions and how necessary they were, before agreeing to fund them.

The transportation roles which are needed immediately due to vacancies and a maternity leave, are being absorbed into the 2025 budget and city staff will be working to find ways to fund them, which could end up being taxation.

Vernon Chief Administrative Officer Peter Weeber told council it was not in a position to cover a deposit expense that Ribfest sought from O’Keefe Ranch & Interior Heritage Society. The city was gifted the land and leases it to the ranch with a yearly grant of $10,000 – Ribfest asked that be diverted to them to cover an outstanding $9,223.81 security deposit from the ranch.