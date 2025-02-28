Vernon, Richmond companies team up to convert 1990s truck to electric vehicle

Ben Low-On

Vernon company Petawatts Auto Marine Ltd. is teaming up with Richmond-based auto company BlueForce Energy to convert a 1990 Ford F-250 into a fully electric vehicle.

“It will have great performance and be an excellent daily driver with the use of an electric drive train. We can help commercial fleets and other fleets which are running pickup trucks and larger vehicles to switch to electric,” said Petawatts Auto Marine Ltd. founder Attila Molnar.

In a press release, BlueForce Energy vice president Jayde Zhou said the collaboration is about making sustainable mobililty the norm, as well as advancing technology.

“Together, we are shaping a future where zero-emission vehicles aren’t a luxury, but a standard—offering clean, practical, and affordable solutions for British Columbians,” said Zhou.

According to Statistics Canada, the Transportation Sector is responsible for close to 25 per cent of Canada’s Greenhouse Gas Emissions. The 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan created by the Canadian government says that making zero-emission vehicles easier to access and more affordable will help the country towards its target.

The reduction target is 40 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

“These older cars are getting harder and harder to run and maintain because you don't have mechanics who can fix them anymore. With this electric drivetrain, you can keep them running in a very smooth way,” said Attila.

Work on the truck is expected to be finished by the end of March. Attila told Castanet that these modifications can reduce the impact leisure vehicles can have on the environment.

“We really would like to quit that (using fuel) and make sure that we can help people run their leisure vehicles in a more environmentally friendly way,” said Attila.

Pettawats works with all types of vehicles including boats and trailers. More information can be found on their website.