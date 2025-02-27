Coldstream city council gets updates on several projects

Photo: Google Maps

At their regular meeting Monday, Coldstream council was updated on several projects.

The administration report touched on:

Old Firehall Renovation/Public Works Building

Infrastructure Services has been operating out of the Infrastructure Services Building as of Feb. 18, 2025. The project was completed on time and within budget.

Pavement Management Program – Uplands Drive

This project will see isolated base repairs, drainage improvements, and a new asphalt surface on Uplands Drive between Rockland Drive and Uplands Crescent. Urban Systems is preparing the tender documents for the project and tendering is expected in March, 2025.

Kal Beach Pier

The cold snap slowed progress on the construction of the new pier; however, the installation of the decking materials continues with a completion date of mid-March, 2025. Access to the beach is not restricted except for the area fenced off by the pier.

Aberdeen Sewer

The project has been tendered and a construction contractor will be determined mid-March. Construction is anticipated to start in April and will likely extend into the Fall of 2026. This project involves installing sanitary sewer infrastructure from Selkirk Drive to Wiseby Drive, including service connections from the mains to property lines, and widening Aberdeen Road to create safer paved shoulders for pedestrians.

Log House Demolition

Abatement of the hazardous materials from inside the building is almost completed; the contractor will then move to removing the hazardous materials from the exterior of the building in March. Demolition of the super structure will be completed once the necessary archaeology permits are obtained from the province. Administration will be seeking guidance from council on their vision for the future of the park.

Active Transportation Network Plan (ATNP)

The draft plan for the ATNP is complete and the second round of public and community partner engagement was held earlier this month. Collected feedback will be incorporated into the final draft of the plan that will be presented to council at a regular meeting in March. Information for this project, as well as a draft copy of the plan, can be viewed online.

Coldstream Park Irrigation

Designs for the upgraded irrigation system at Coldstream park have been reviewed by staff and the project will be ready for tender in the early spring.

Coldstream Valley Estates Drainage

Drainage improvements at 175 Scenic Drive and in the ditch along Rockland Drive have been included in the 2025 Capital Plan and in the 2025 Financial Plan. The schedule for these projects will be determined following the adoption of the financial plan.

Turtle Nesting

Habitat improvements for the turtles, such as the nesting grounds, will be considered as part of the landscape planning, following the demolition of the log house at 8505 Kalavista drive.

EV Charging Stations