District of Coldstream seeking $400K in grants money for FireSmart program

Photo: FireSmart

At their regular meeting Monday, District of Coldstream council authorized staff to apply for $400,000 in grants.

Staff will apply for $200,000 per year for two years from the UBCM Community Resiliency Investment Program – 2025 FireSmart Community Funding and Supports

If successful, the money will be used for ongoing funding of the FireSmart program and to implement wildfire resiliency strategies and projects in Coldstream.

According to a report presented to council Monday, Coldstream has a Class 1 fire risk ranking – the highest risk class in the province.

“As Coldstream is an interface community, there is a higher likelihood of wildfire with potential impacts to both residents and businesses,” the report said. “Furthermore, given that the North Okanagan is at high risk for wildfire, and that wildfire is not respectful of geographic boundaries, participation in FireSmart activities is considered a regional commitment.”

The district is eligible to apply for:

A FireSmart co-ordinator position;

FireSmart Outreach and Education;

Interagency Cooperation and Cross Training;

Assessment of critical infrastructure, green spaces and private homes;

Vegetation mitigation, chipping programs; and

Planning.



The FireSmart co-ordinator would be a temporary full-time position that is a requirement of the grant funding and would be fully funded for the two-year term should the district’s application be successful.

Funding beyond two years is currently unknown.

The FireSmart Coordinator will support and facilitate wildfire preparedness, prevention, and mitigation through public education, communication, assessments, and mitigative work, participate in a Community FireSmart and Resiliency Committee (CFRC) and implement FireSmart public education and outreach programs.