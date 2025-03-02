Vernon's Community Foundation North Okanagan looking for groups to give grants to

Photo: CMHA Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon's Foodanomics course, 2025.

Vernon's Community Foundation North Okanagan is looking for applicants to share $300,000 with.

Applications for the 2025 Smart & Caring Community Grants program will be open from March 1 to 31.

The CFNO is eager to support initiatives that create meaningful change in the North Okanagan region.

“This grant program allows us to support a wide variety of community needs, from food security and mental wellness to environmental sustainability and education,” says Leanne Hammond, CFNO executive director. “Every year, we are inspired by the innovative and impactful projects that local organizations bring forward.”

In 2024, the Smart & Caring Community Grants program awarded $358,465 to 33 organizations, demonstrating the foundation’s commitment to supporting diverse and essential community programs.

One such initiative is Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon’s Foodanomics course, which was funded in part through last year’s Smart & Caring Community Grants program.

The course equips people with the knowledge and skills to maintain a healthy diet on a limited budget.

“With rising inflation and increasing food insecurity, many in our community are struggling to access nutritious meals,” says Richard Rolke, Fund Development & Communications Manager at Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon.

“The Foodanomics program teaches meal planning, budgeting, shopping strategies, and cooking skills, providing participants with sustainable practices they can carry forward. Additionally, through our Youth Integrated Services Hub, we are able to offer essential food support to local youth facing food insecurity.”

The grant program is open to registered charities and qualified organizations working to address key issues facing the North Okanagan such as projects in health, social services, arts and culture, education, environment and others.

To learn more about the program and how the CFNO works with donors to support charities, click here or visit or contact Leanne Hammond at 250-542-8655 or by email, [email protected].