Vernon council agrees to spend $825,000 on new scoreboard for Kal Tire Place

Photo: Facebook Current Kal Tire Place score clock

Kal Tire Place will be getting a new scoreboard for no more than $825,000.

Council passed a motion at Monday’s regular meeting to approve the expenditure which includes the approximate installation cost of $600,000.

Council also voted to add a broadcast system component for an additional $225,000, which will be able to display live video feeds.

The decision was not without serious debate over the cost in a time of uncertainty.

Councillors Kari Gares, Akbal Mund and Teresa Durning spoke in support of the new system. Councillors Brian Guy and Kelly Fehr both took issue with redirecting funds from the Kin Race Track and spending them on a new score board for Kal Tire Place.

"Staff's been given direction that money is a set aside for that property," said Fehr. "Ultimately, the best point councillor Guy raised was, facing economic uncertainty, now is not the time to start spending that."

Gares reminded council the Kin Race Track Fund was a legacy fund – according to previous Castanet reporting, council committed $10 million from the Fortis BC Legacy Reserve to go towards the Kin Race Track project.

The Kin Race Track funds are now largely uncommitted as council agreed to pivot the Kin Race Track athletic park into a passive park due to skyrocketing costs. To date, council has committed $100,000 to develop passive park plans.

Gares noted that council has only approved planned developments for the park.

“I am of the opinion, yes, it may have an impact on how extensive this passive park may be, but there's no guarantee that we're even going to agree as a council that we're going to accept the plan on a passive park anyway, so keep that in mind,” said Gares.

Durning also pointed out to council how much the score clock cost has escalated in one year – from $350,000 up to $600,000 minimum.

"I think that with the tariffs coming and all the things that time is of the essence," said Durning. "If we're going to do it, which we are going to do it eventually, I think now is the best time.

Ultimately, council voted to fund the clock from the Kin Race Track Reserve Fund, with Guy and Fehr opposing. The total amount is not to exceed $825,000.