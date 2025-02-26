Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby to host Confluence: Rhizome 2 Resurgence Showcase

Photo: Contributed

A free Indigenous music festival is coming to the Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby.

Confluence: Rhizome 2 Resurgence Showcase features two-spirit song carrier, composer, activist and ethnomusicologist Jeremy Dutcher, from Tobique First Nation, Turtle Island.

Presented by 2 Rivers Remix Society (2RMX), VirtualFeast.ca and Splatsin Community Centre the show will take place March 8.

The show starts at 2 p.m. with a welcoming ceremony from the Splatsin nation and elders as well as a special opening ceremony by Mexika-Tenochka artists Ana Cornejo and Leo Vara.

The showcase continues with a line-up of diverse Indigenous artists, featuring Jeremy Dutcher, a two-spirit, classically trained operatic tenor, composer, and two-time Polaris Music Prize recipient.

“Jeremy’s artistry promises to be the highlight of the event, bringing the Confluence experience to a transformative culmination. His performance will weave together themes of cultural resilience, hope and inspiration, leaving attendees energized and empowered to continue the work of community change,” said Meeka Morgan, 2 Rivers Remix artistic director.

Also featured on the bill is Lheidli T’enneh/Cree/Secwépemc folk-country artist Kym Gouchie, Ts’msyen musician Gamksimmon (formerly known as Salt Water Hank) blending rock & roll with the cultural strength of his traditional language, Nuu-Chah-Nulth/ Cree artist Hasaatuk, amiskwacîwâskahikan’s Asko, where culture and tradition meet percussion-forward electronic beats, and a special acoustic session by Secwepemc’s own intergenerational healing roots-rhizome, hip-hop fusionists: The Melawmen Collective.