Large cougar caught on surveillance camera in Coldstream Wednesday

Another big cat has been spotted wandering through a Coldstream neighbourhood.

Louise Alexander said a surveillance camera captured video of a cougar in front of her Hillside Drive home just after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The Okanagan is cougar country and the big cats are spotted across the region every year.

Alexander lives up the hill from Kalamalka Secondary School and said said the cat was captured twice in a matter of minutes.

“Which means it was walking around the area for a while. It's a huge cat,” Alexander said, noting she lives only a short distance from Kidston Elementary School as well.

There have been several cougar sightings in the North Okanagan recently, and while there is no need to panic, people should be cautious as the big cats are predators.

“They're down there hunting deer. A cougar, on average, will kill a deer a week,” said wildlife expert Pete Wise in a previous story.

Wise says cougars will eat coyotes, dogs, cats and other smaller animals.

He also advises people, especially children, not walk alone.

And should a person come across a cougar, Wise said people need to be aggressive with the large felines “yelling, hooting. I carry a big stick with me and I am prepared to use it. With a cougar you are going to stand your ground and start yelling and throwing things at it.”

For more information on what to around wild animals of all description, visit the Wild Safe BC website.