Vernon Search and Rescue rescues 'woefully unprepared' pair during busy weekend

Photo: VSAR

Calls for rescue and mutual aid kept Vernon Search and Rescue busy on Sunday.

At first light on Feb. 23, VSAR was rolling to help Shuswap SAR rescue two sledders who had got stuck in the mountains east of Sicamous near Blue Lake the day before.

“Due to a potential avalanche threat, ground teams concluded it would be safer to access in daylight hours by helicopter, when the subjects could be picked up by air,” VSAR said in a Facebook post.

“Upon reaching them in the morning, the crew safely winched them aboard the helicopter and transported them to safety. Both subjects were cold, hungry, but uninjured.”

Later Sunday evening, VSAR was called out again to rescue two stranded individuals. The pair had slid off the road in deep snow near the Becker Lake area east of Vernon.

The two people were able to free themselves, and activated an SOS through an iPhone. VSAR teams responded on sleds and side-by-sides designed for such conditions, and were able to locate the subjects relatively quickly.

“It was noted that these two subjects were not dressed properly for the conditions, did not carry any safety gear, and were woefully unprepared for an overnight stay,” VSAR said.

“Teams were able to guide them slowly back down the mountain, where they were able to speak with RCMP and anxious parents.”

Volunteer VSAR teams completed the task and were able to make it back to their own homes by midnight. The crew thanked everyone involved in the rescues.

VSAR said there were very important take-aways for the public from these back-to-back situations.

Search and Rescue services are free in Canada, and it’s always best to ask for help right away in a valid emergency situation. It’s also a reminder to be always be prepared for the weather

“The two situations saw radically different levels of preparation by the rescued subjects. One group fully prepared, the other not at all,” VSAR said.

The group who was forced to stay overnight in the winter conditions might have had a drastically different outcome if they hadn’t been prepared.

Resources are available online at AdventureSmart.ca for people heading out into the wilderness.