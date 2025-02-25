New Orleans Mardi Gras style party coming to Vernon this weekend

Photo: Pixabay

Mardi Gras is just a week away and a celebration is happening early in Vernon.

The Nouveau Funk Mardi Gras Party is happening this Saturday at the Elks Lodge, 3103 30 St. – a few days before official Mardi Gras on March. 4.

Organizers are looking to entice the public through their stomachs by promising classic New Orleans dishes which includes gumbo, jambalaya, authentic red beans and rice, and sweet tea.

Beyond the food, organizers are hoping to draw people in with the live music – Nouveau Funk is a B.C. eight piece band covering classic funk/R&B/gospel/jazz tunes.

The arrangements are in the style of Snarky Puppy but feature a New Orleans style horn section.

“Nouveau Funk will perform many New Orleans classics past and present, as well as recognizable funk, R&B, gospel, and jazz classics (including music by Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and Parliament),” reads a release from organizers LMS entertainment.

People are invited to dress up or come as they are to dance and enjoy the Mardi Gras party.

Event coordinators say they put on the event to bring Vernon the complete cultural experiences common in larger cities.

“In particular wanted to share the stories of some of the musical pioneers of both Canada and the U.S.” reads a release from LMS.

“These musicians and artists faced many obstacles and hurdles (slavery and poverty being an obvious example), yet despite being society's underdogs made a lasting mark in western music that has left a profound impact on all of us (of which we are largely unaware).”

While the event is primarily a party, some tidbits about New Orleans and its musicians will be included throughout this event as a part of the planned entertainment.

The party kicks off at 6 p.m. and tickets are available online.