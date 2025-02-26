North Okanagan Youth & Family Services Society creating cupcakes for Pink Shirt Day

Ben Low-On

Cupcakes of all flavours and sizes were decorated with pink icing and compliments at North Okanagan Youth & Family Services Society (NOFYSS) for Pink Shirt Day, today.

NOYFSS fund development and community developer, Vicki Proulx, told Castanet there were more than 800 pre-orders this year.

“We just do this fundraiser every year to try and spread some kindness and really bring awareness to it,” said Proulx about why the initiative started.

Pink Shirt Day was started in 2007 when a Nova Scotia student was bullied for wearing a pink shirt and now it’s celebrated across the country.

All proceeds from the cupcakes will go towards local programs.

The society provides social programs for a range of groups across Vernon including families and youth. Proulx said Pink Shirt Day encourages people to take a stand against bullies.

“It is your place to step in, rally around people that you want to help and people that you want to make a difference in their life,” said Proulx.

The so-called compliment cupcakes are sold by donation all day Feb. 26, and can be picked up at the NOYFSS office from 12 until 2 p.m. People are encouraged to wear pink shirts to show support.