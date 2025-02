Photo: File photo

The City of Vernon is taking a motorist to small claims court for $650 in unpaid parking tickets.

According to court documents filed on Feb. 24, Anthony Volapatti has garnered 13 parking tickets between Nov. 29, 2023, and Dec. 19, 2024.

Each $35 ticket has also incurred a $15 late penalty resulting in the $650 total amount owed to the city.

According to court documents, a payment hearing will take place on May 3 at the Vernon law courts.