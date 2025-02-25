Vernon bylaw services busy with calls related to unhoused population

Photo: Castanet file photo Firefighters put out a fire at a homeless camp behind Polson Park in February 2021

Vernon bylaw services says 81 per cent of parks and public places calls in 2024 were directly related to the unhoused population.

In a presentation to city council on Monday, Vernon manager of protective services, Darren Lees, said 1,249 out of a total 1,547 parks and public places files had to do with the city’s homeless population.

“These files include calls for service where concerns relate to alcohol, sharps, smoking, temporary shelters, pan handling, mental health, property damage and vandalism to public facilities reported,” said Lees at Monday’s meeting.

Overall public places calls decreased, which could be attributed to heightened officer presence in the downtown area and city parks, or to temporary shelters being established outside the city jurisdiction.

The lower calls could also be from the Polson Park naturalization project which council heard may have been displacing the unhoused population and reducing the number of calls to bylaw.

When looking at all bylaw services, the unhoused population accounted for 31.2 per cent of total calls – a decrease from 41.4 per cent the previous year.

Other notable bylaw updates include an overall 8.6 per cent decrease in all bylaw calls for service.

The public made the most bylaw calls generating 65 per cent of all calls. The city recovered $4,500 here was an 11 per cent decrease in calls for service in the downtown core.