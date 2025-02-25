Prescribed burn in Vernon is waiting for better conditions

Photo: BC Wildfire Service File photo of crews conducting a prescribed burn

A prescribed burn in the Okanagan Landing area is waiting for better conditions.

A prescribed burn is planned for the Longacre and Apollo Roads area, but Vernon Fire Rescue Services is waiting for better conditions to go forward with the burn.

In an update to council, VFRS said prescribed burns have been cancelled when conditions remain unfavourable.

The update came after coun. Teresa Durning asked about follow up communication to the public. VFRS said a notice will be sent out to the public when the date is set.