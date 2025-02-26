Interior Health syphilis cases remain steady in the Thompson Okanagan

Photo: IH Images from the IH Don't Stress Just Test campaign aiming to encourage STI testing

Amid a declared provincial outbreak of Syphilis and following two years of climbing cases in the Interior, numbers remained relatively steady from 2023 to 2024.

For all of Interior Health, there were 228 syphilis cases in 2024, down slightly from 250 in 2023.

Vernon cases were cut in half, with just 11 cases this past year, down from 24 in 2023.

The Central Okanagan saw an increase in cases. Numbers jumped from 59 cases in 2023 up to 69 this past year.

Kamloops had the most cases with 84 in 2024, down from 91 in 2023.

“The case numbers in different communities vary from year to year, and this can be due to many reasons: people seeking medical attention more or less often, more or less testing, or true change in number of cases,” said IH in an email.

The health authority said it is continuing to monitor the number of syphilis cases as the sexually transmitted infection continues to circulate many areas of the province, including the B.C. Interior.

The public is advised to remain vigilant and ensure cases of syphilis are promptly identified and treated, and contacts notified to break the chain of transmission.

IH says it’s possible to have the STI without symptoms, and testing is the only way to ensure you don’t have it.

Signs of syphilis can be so mild they can go unnoticed. Common symptoms include a painless sore that may appear inside or near the mouth, genitals, or anal areas, or a non-itchy rash on the palms of hands, bottom of feet, or between the armpits.

The STI can be treated and cured with antibiotics, even during pregnancy.

If left untreated, syphilis can damage the brain, heart, or other body parts. Infected pregnant people can also pass syphilis onto a baby during pregnancy or at birth.

All sexually active people are encouraged to get tested. More information about IH STI testing can be found online.