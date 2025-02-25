254826
250050
Vernon  

Elected official wants temporary cap on supportive housing in Vernon

Cap on supportive housing

- | Story: 535244

Vernon city councillor Kari Gares wants to put a temporary cap on supportive housing.

Gares put forward a notice of motion at the Monday’s council meeting, requesting the item be added to the next agenda.

“A motion to implement a temporary cap on supportive housing projects pending a comprehensive impact study,” said Gares.

Gares did not give further rationale for the motion, but said she’ll go into more detail on the topic at the next council meeting.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Vernon News