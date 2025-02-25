Elected official wants temporary cap on supportive housing in Vernon

Photo: Turning Points Collaborative Society Photo from January 2025 of work underway on 51-unit supportive housing project

Vernon city councillor Kari Gares wants to put a temporary cap on supportive housing.

Gares put forward a notice of motion at the Monday’s council meeting, requesting the item be added to the next agenda.

“A motion to implement a temporary cap on supportive housing projects pending a comprehensive impact study,” said Gares.

Gares did not give further rationale for the motion, but said she’ll go into more detail on the topic at the next council meeting.