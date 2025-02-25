Vernon council asking for O’Keefe Ranch & Interior Heritage Society financials, again

Photo: O'Keefe Ranch

Vernon city council is once again asking for financials from O’Keefe Ranch & Interior Heritage Society – this time to find alleged missing funds owed to Ribfest.

In a letter to council submitted ahead of the meeting, organizers of Ribfest 2023 said O’Keefe had not returned the $7,500 security deposit.

Each year, the city awards O’Keefe’s a $10,000 grant as a part of its lease deal, but this year Ribfest wanted those funds redirected to them to cover the security deposit plus fees and interest, totalling $9,223.81.

At Monday’s meeting, Vernon’s Chief Administrative Officer Peter Weeber suggested council speak with O’Keefe.

“From a staff perspective, we're not in a position to cover the expense,” said Weeber. “What we would recommend, though, is inviting the O’Keefe Society to report on their current status and maybe just connect on this topic.”

Council passed a motion asking O’Keefe Society to present its financial situation to elected officials sometime in March.

It’s the second time in under a year council will be requesting financial documents from the ranch. Last summer, O’Keefes submitted its finances amid council’s debate on the future of the ranch and society.

Last year, council voted to only contribute funds outlined in the city’s current lease with the society. When factoring in the additional grants O'Keefe received in 2024, the decision effectively reduces the ranch's 2025 grant from $150,000 down to $10,000.

Vernon council has long lamented the perennial requests for funds from the Historical Society, in the past few years council has given multiple additional grants to the society.

The future of the ranch is somewhat up in the air after the Okanagan Indian Band voted to purchased the ranch and the City of Vernon wouldn't comment on the potential sale.

The current lease agreement between the City of Vernon and O'Keefe's Society is set to expire in March 2027.