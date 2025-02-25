Clay on display at the Vernon Community Arts Centre

Ben Low-On

Pieces from Artist Gabrielle Strong are being featured now in a current exhibit at the Vernon Community Arts Centre.

“Often when we think of clay, we think of mugs and pottery, but clay is so much more than just functional wear,” said Strong.

“It's a very addictive medium. There's something about it that once you're in, you're hooked."

The centre held an event called “Clay Palooza" earlier this month, it was an opportunity for people to be introduced to clay art.

Many of those pieces are being featured at the on-going showcase called Formed and Fire.

“There’s different sculptural pieces, there's a diversity of glazing and firing techniques. So it's just really fun to celebrate clay and sort of see what everybody's been up to,” said Strong.

Strong teaches classes at the centre and has a degree in fine arts. She fell in love with clay during post-secondary and says that the art form can help bring people together.

“The clay studio is somewhere where we share ideas, equipment, knowledge, and space. There's something that's really awesome about that,” Strong told Castanet.

Strong hopes the exhibit can help get people interested in the art form.

“It's great to see more than just functional wear and to see art,” said Strong about the exhibit.

Formed and Fire comes to an end March 7th, and the next exhibit will showcase work from all the instructors at the centre.