Centennial Outdoor Rink closing for season this week: City of Vernon

It appears winter is winding down in Vernon as the city announces the closure of its outdoor rink this week.

Centennial Outdoor Rink will officially close for the season on Wednesday.

“As the weather warms up, City of Vernon crews will kick off essential maintenance on the rink and refrigeration system, gearing up for another busy season of outdoor skating next year,” said the city in a press release.

The city says the rink may close even earlier than Feb. 26, depending on weather conditions.

Recreation services is thanking everyone who came out to enjoy time on the ice, and says it looks forward to welcoming the public back next season.