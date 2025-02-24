Vernon Winter Carnival honours memory of local community builder with award

Photo: Vernon Winter Carnival

The Vernon Winter Carnival Society has awarded, in memory, the Order of Jopo to a well-loved community member who passed away last year – Lynella Henke.

Henke, the creator of Vernon’s Teach and Learn, passed away in November 2024 after a battle with cancer. Her passing came just a few months after her 15-year-old daughter Lynza was stuck and killed crossing in a marked crosswalk in Downtown Vernon.

The VWC said Henke has been a staple VWC sponsor for many years, most recently Teach and Learn sponsored the School Poster Contest which encourages young students around Vernon to show their community spirit.

Henke made her mark on this year’s carnival as well.

“Despite suffering a devastating loss this past year that was felt throughout our community, and having the knowledge that they would not be here for Carnival this year, they wanted to make sure everything was in order to continue the school poster contest as usual for their family,” reads a post to Facebook. “And that they did! There were multiple classes entered this year from all but one school throughout our school district. Simply amazing!”

VWC said Henke was known for her generosity, motivation to encourage community spirt and unwavering dedication to carnival and to Vernon.

The 2025 Order of Jopo was awarded to Henke and her family with Teach and Learn.

“The Order of Jopo is the highest honour that the Vernon Winter Carnival can bestow,” said the group on Facebook. “This award has been presented to visiting dignitaries, long time Carnival supporters and past Chairs and honoured cities.”