Mounties respond to two separate car crashes in Vernon Monday morning

Vernon RCMP have responded to at least two different car crashes in Vernon, Monday morning.

Mounties posted twice to Facebook about separate crashes.

Just before 9 a.m. Vernon RCMP said it was on scene of a two vehicle crash at Kalamalka Lake Road at Brown Road.

"Traffic is being restricted and we're asking motorists to choose an alternate route at this time," said RCMP on Facebook.

At about 9 a.m., Mounties said they were also on scene of a car crash at 34th Street and 25th Avenue in Vernon. A detour was set up and traffic on 25th Avenue was rerouted.