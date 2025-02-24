Drugs a factor in car crash near Hospital Hill: Vernon RCMP

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 1:49 p.m.

Mounties believe drugs were a factor in the car crash which closed southbound Hospital Hill on Monday morning.

Const. Chris Terleski with the Vernon RCMP said at about 8:30 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a two vehicle crash near the intersection of 23rd Avenue and 32nd Street in Vernon.

“A grey Chevrolet pickup truck turned into traffic at the intersection and collided with a passenger car,” said Terleski in an email.

“The driver of the pickup truck then exited his vehicle and got into a physical confrontation with another person at the scene.”

Responding officers arrested the suspect and while interacting with the man police began to believe he was on drugs.

Mounties say one person was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, and officers are still investigating.

UPDATE 9:31 a.m.

Mounties say Hospital Hill has reopened to traffic, Monday morning.

Const. Chris Terleski with the Vernon RCMP says officers remain on scene, but are expected to leave shortly.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL 9:23 a.m.

Emergency crews closed southbound Highway 97 by Vernon Jubilee Hospital, Monday morning.

Hospital Hill has RCMP vehicles blocking the road just past the main intersection by Wholesale Club.

Two RCMP vehicles are on scene and so is an ambulance.

One car missing it's passenger side doors appears to be being towed.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP and BC EHS for more information.