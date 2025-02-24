Car crash shuts down hospital hill in Vernon, now reopened

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 9:31 a.m.

Mounties say Hospital Hill has reopened to traffic, Monday morning.

Const. Chris Terleski with the Vernon RCMP says officers remain on scene, but are expected to leave shortly.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL 9:23 a.m.

Emergency crews closed southbound Highway 97 by Vernon Jubilee Hospital, Monday morning.

Hospital Hill has RCMP vehicles blocking the road just past the main intersection by Wholesale Club.

Two RCMP vehicles are on scene and so is an ambulance.

One car missing it's passenger side doors appears to be being towed.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP and BC EHS for more information.