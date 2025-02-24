Winner crowned at 2025 Nixon Wegner Vernon Squash Open

Ben Low-On

After three days of competition, a winner was crowned at the 2025 Nixon Wenger Vernon Squash Open.

The competition is a Professional Squash Association Satellite Event with the winner going home with a $1,500 prize and points added to their ranking.

“We've got really hard-hitting Emilio Carrillo from Surrey playing, and then a really soft-handed player, Akifumi Murakami who changes pace and plays really accurate squash. So it's gonna be a really, really interesting final,” said Tournament Director, Mike Halliwell prior to first serve.

The final between the two competitors was filled with thrilling rallies. The province’s 21st ranked Carrillo beat 11th ranked Marikami by a score of 3-0 (11-4, 11-4, 11-5).

“I don't know how it turned out if it dragged out longer, so I was happy to get that out in three. These courts suit my game. They're a little bit fast, so hard and low seemed to be working out for me,” said Carrillo about the final.

The tournament featured seven different tiers, allowing people to compete no matter their skill level. It also helps Vernonites get involved in the sport.

“Our goal is to showcase squash at a local club level, but also what's possible from a professional level,” said Halliwell.

