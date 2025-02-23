AbbeyField House of Vernon has room avaliable at complex for senior

Photo: AbbeyField Vernon

Abbeyfield House of Vernon Non Profit Society has announced the availability of a vacant room for independent seniors aged 65 or over.

For $1,700 per month, someone can live in a private unfurnished room located at 3511 27th Ave. The area has access to a shared living room, dining room, and shower.

All meals and utilities are included.

The room will become available towards the end of March 2025.

“This is more than just a place to live—it’s a home. Abbeyfield Vernon offers seniors the chance to remain independent while benefiting from a sense of community and shared living,” Vice President of the board of Abbeyfield House of Vernon Society, Theo Saul, said in a press release.

Seniors or families interested in this opportunity are encouraged to reach out to the email here.