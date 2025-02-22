COSAR members assist in serious snowmobile accident at Hunters Range

Photo: COSAR

Three Central Okanagan Search and Rescue members were snowmobiling at Hunters Range on Friday when they responded to a serious snowmobile crash.

Two COSAR members with advanced medical training immediately provided care to the injured rider. A third team member, a Search and Rescue Member (SARM), placed the 911 call and coordinated the rescue efforts.

The medics assessed and stabilized the rider before building two fires while waiting for the evacuation toboggan.

The exact injuries of the snowmobiler are unknown.

''A huge thank you to the sledders at the main cabin who donated clothing and blankets for the subject, and to Vernon Search & Rescue for transporting the rider down the hill,'' COSAR said in a Facebook update.