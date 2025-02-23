BC Parks is requesting a letter of support from Coldstream to look for unexploded ordinance on Kal Park

Photo: File photo

The District of Coldstream is being asked for a letter of support to continue efforts to rid Cosens Bay and surrounding area of old military ordinance.

Council will receive the letter at their next regular council meeting on Monday.

There are plans for prescribed burns in the area of Kalamalka Park and BC Parks is requesting a letter of support from mayor and council to back a request to the Department of National Defense (DND) for assistance with the assessment and mitigation of unexploded ordinance (UXO) in the Cosens Bay area.

BC Parks has been implementing wildfire risk-reduction works within Kalamalka Lake Park. As part of these efforts, BC Parks wants to implement prescribed burns within areas of the Cosens Bay basin and the northern boundary of the park to further reduce fuel levels.

“Historic military training in this area has left an unexploded ordnance legacy. It is standard practice for BC Parks to consult with DND when implementing any projects in this area to assess and mitigate risk,” the letter says. “DND has identified this project as having a medium to high risk level and has recommended assessment and mitigation work prior to project commencement, but are currently unwilling to provide financial support for that process.”

The letter says assessments and mitigation can be costly, and without support from DND, BC Parks will not be able to afford those additional costs.

Completing the assessment and mitigation work would allow the fuel-reduction work to continue as well as create a safer workplace for first responders in the event of a wildfire.

A draft letter of support from Mayor Ruth Hoyte will be presented to council.

“If a fire were to take hold in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park, it would significantly impact the District of Coldstream residents who border the park and who are at the greatest risk, not to mention the impact it would have on District resources in trying to prevent its spread,” the mayor's draft letter says. “Considering this is a legacy from DND, and with the increase in frequency of wildfires in our region, the District of Coldstream is requesting DND to work with BC Parks and provide financial and technical support to allow the planned wildfire risk reduction efforts to continue.”

Both letters can be found on the Coldstream agenda online.