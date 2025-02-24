District of Coldstream looking at replacing aging wildland rescue truck

Photo: Facebook

The District of Coldstream is looking at replacing its wildland fire rescue truck for Lavington Fire Rescue, but it will not be cheap.

At their regular meeting on Monday, Coldstream council will receive a report on the need to purchase a new vehicle.

“The Lavington wildland fire rescue truck being considered for purchase is to replace the existing truck, which was purchased in 1999 for $143,000. Unfortunately, the replacement cost that was subsequently included in the District’s Asset Investment Plan, was significantly underestimated with a replacement cost of $175,000-$195,000,” the report says.

“The RFP in 2023 for the Lavington truck returned an estimated cost of over $800,000. Council, faced with two very large purchases, (Coldstream Hall also needed to replace their rescue apparatus) opted to defer the order of the Lavington truck to late 2025. The idea being that if ordered in late 2025, the downpayment would be due in 2026 with delivery and final payment being due in 2027. This direction would permit adequate time to build reserves. Accordingly, administration included a ‘place holder’ of $883,000 to allow for price escalation to 2027.”

The primary benefit of purchasing ‘used’ is the cost savings; however, with apparatus coming from the United States, this is offset by several risks and other considerations.

The report recommends council direct administration to set a budget for the purchase of a used wildland rescue truck, that would cost significantly less than the new one for the Lavington Fire Hall.

Should council not want to get a used truck, the report recommends that the Fire Truck Working Group continue their work to develop the specs for the purchase of a new wildland fire rescue truck for Lavington to be put out to the RFP process later in 2025.

To read the full report, click here.