BC Association of Farmers' Markets asking Vernon council to support coupon program

Photo: Facebook

The BC Association of Farmers' Markets is asking Vernon City Council to show support for a program that helps the less fortunate.

Council will receive a letter from the association at their regular meeting on Monday, asking civic leaders to support the BC Farmers' Market Nutrition Coupon Program, but they are not asking for money.

“This cherished initiative is making a meaningful difference in your community, just as it is in nearly 100 other communities across the province. Thanks to funding from the Province of British Columbia, the BC Association of Farmers' Markets has proudly delivered this program for over a decade,” the letter says.

The association says during the 2024 season, Vernon's Archway Society for Domestic Peace and North Okanagan Friendship Centre played a vital role in providing lower-income pregnant people, families with children, and seniors/elders with nutrition coupons.

“With these coupons, they purchased fresh, local foods - including fruits, vegetables, cheese, eggs, nuts, fish, meat, herbs and honey directly from BC farmers at your local farmer's market.”

Area residents redeemed $80,136 with local farmers at the Vernon Farmers Market.

In Vernon, more than 179 lower-income households benefited from better access to local, fresh foods while connecting to their community. This program is addressing nutrition needs, affordability and food security for those who participate, the letter states.

The association is looking for money to continue the program in 2025 and says the city has a role to play in getting that funding.

“A letter to the BC Minister of Health, The Honourable Josie Osborne, would go a long way in demonstrating the importance of continued and expanded funding investment for the BC Farmers' Market Nutrition Coupon Program,” the letter says.