Organizer of Vernon Ribfest 2023 is asking City of Vernon to cover outstanding debt

The organizers of Vernon Ribfest 2023 are asking city officials to help them get out of debt.

Organizer Elaine Gallacher said she personally borrowed money to make sure the 2023 event happened, and is now seeking reimbursement.

In a letter that Vernon City Council will receive at their regular meeting Monday, Gallacher said the Vernon Ribfest Society chose Historic O'Keefe Ranch to host the event as a way to support the ranch which has been in financial dire straights for the past few years.

Gallacher told Castanet although the finances have not been confirmed by the ranch, she was told O'Keefe made between $14,000 and $15,000 from the three-day event.

She claims O'Keefe never returned the $7,500 security deposit, that she personally covered it.

“They said they were going to return the money shortly in an email written in July 2024 but did not follow through. We are writing this letter to request the City of Vernon to intervene. We are asking that the security deposit for our festival at O'Keefe Ranch in July 2023, $7,500.00 plus interest and fees for a total of $9,223 be redirected to the Vernon Ribfest Society,” Gallacher said.

Gallacher said she took out a personal loan to cover the expenses “and if the money is not recovered it will go on our personal mortgage.”

Gallacher said the city gives the ranch $10,000 a year and is asking that be provided to cover the ribfest expenses this year.

“We just ask for that to be redirected to paying this debt,” she said.

Gallacher said she appreciates the ranch has been under financial strain for the past several years, but she also can not afford to personally carry such a debt load.

“This is a lot of money for pensioners, and it would be tough to handle, for us financially,” she said.

Gallacher said the ribfest event was offered to O'Keefe to take over, but “they did not want to do that.”

Ribfest was cancelled in 2024.

Castanet has reached out to the ranch via email and Facebook messenger seeking comment.