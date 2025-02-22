Vernon Search and Rescue helps injured snowmobiler in Hunters Range area

Photo: VSAR

Vernon Search and Rescue were called to action Friday to aid an injured snowmobiler.

Around 12:30 p.m. Feb. 21, VSAR volunteers were asked by BC Ambulance Service and the RCMP to rescue and extract an injured sledder from the Hunters Range area.

“Due to the reported injuries, both an air rescue team and a ground team were sent with the hopes of bringing the subject out as quickly and smoothly as possible,” said a post on the VSAR Facebook page. “As VSAR team members closed in on the position, it became apparent that the poor weather at the location would not allow the helicopter team to make contact, and it was the ground team who finally were able to penetrate the snowy conditions and locate the injured subject.”

The VSAR team, with assistance from other sledders on scene, provided first aid, packaged and stabilized the individual, and were able to extricate him by ground on a rescue toboggan.

The sledder was then handed off to BC Ambulance Service personnel.

“Vernon Search & Rescue would like to thank all of those involved in helping this rescue result in a smooth success: the local sledders on scene, the helpful trail groomer, and to Air Rescue One Heli Winch Society (AROHWS) for providing flight crew, winch, and rescue helicopter.

“Please note that if you and your friends are among the people who live and play in our great BC Outdoors, it is crucial that you be prepared for emergencies in the backcountry. An excellent resource for Winter Activities preparation can be found at BC AdventureSmart and Avalanche Canada.”