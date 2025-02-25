Vernon judge finds man not guilty of sexually touching grandkids

Photo: Castanet file photo\

A man accused of sexual touching both his underage biological grandchild and step-grandchild has been found not guilty in Vernon Supreme Court.

Court documents do not identify anyone involved in the case, which is typical to protect the identity of the minors involved.

In a B.C. Supreme Court judgement rendered Feb. 13 in Vernon, the accused was found not-guilty of sexually touching his grandchild, a person under 16 years-old, and voyeurism of the same child.

He was also found not-guilty of sexually touching his step-grandchild who was also under 16 years-old.

Court documents describe the accused having a close relationship with his child, and therefore his grandchildren. Both complainants spent at least one night at the man's house, with the biological grandchild spending many more nights than their step sibling.

Both children were 13 when they entered their testimonies about the accused, and they both claimed to be younger when the sexual touching occurred. The stepchild said they were seven-years-old when the incident happened, and the biological child said they were seven-years-old when the touching began.

The biological grandchild also alleged the grandfather used a ladder to watch them shower through the bathroom window, which the accused denied saying he was trying to fix the window.

Judge Elizabeth McDonald had concerns over the complainants' testimonies, namely new information coming out in court.

In her judgement, McDonald said she accepts both complainants are sincere in their belief the events took place, but that is not a basis to accept beyond a reasonable doubt that the events occurred.