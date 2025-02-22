SilverStar Mountain Resort SEISMIC Spring Mountain Festival returns to Vernon ski hill

Photo: SilverStar

One of the biggest parties of the year is returning to SilverStar Mountain Resort.

The 10-day-long SEISMIC Spring Mountain Festival returns to the Vernon ski hill from March 28 to April 6.

The festival features 10 days of sports, free live music, art, beer gardens and loads of on-mountain activities.

Signature sports events such as the fourth annual Soverign2SilverStar race, a spring Rail Jam and pop-up park challenges are all on the agenda.

“We want to share all the best bits of our community with our guests from near and afar,” Communications and PR Specialist Megan Sutherland says.

The final weekend kicks off with back-to-back parties. Headline act and dynamic duo SkiiTour take to the Nokian Tyres Community Stage live on April 5.

The fun continues with country sensation Mariya Stokes performing live on the last day of the season, April 6, which also doubles up as Western-Themed Day.

Other festival highlights include a kickoff party, sporting events, family bingo, artisan market, art exhibit, giveaways, themed days, trivia, karaoke and more.

For a full list of times and events, click here.