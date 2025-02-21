Society for the Protection of Kalamalka Lake delivers petition to Vernon-Lumby MLA, Interior Health

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Kalamalka Lake is one of the nicest bodies of water in the world, and a group of concerned citizens wants to keep it that way.

Last month, the Society for the Protection of Kalamalka Lake launched a petition expressing concerns over a proposed septic sewage system large enough to accommodate 200 people, the equivalent of 50 homes.

The society said the system is proposed for a gravel deposit within 35 to 40 meters of Coldstream Creek at 10080 Ricardo Rd., in Coldstream.

The system is needed for a proposed seasonal worker complex for Veg Pro, which operates a plant and harvests vegetables in a large field off Highway 6 near Lavington.

While the group emphasizes they have nothing against Veg Pro or its workers, there are concerns about the impact such a system will have on the lake, which is the primary source of drinking water for Vernon and Coldstream.

“The total effluent estimated by the engineer hired by the company is 21,600 litres per day, just under a set threshold of 22,700 litres per day that would automatically require a review under the Municipal Wastewater Regulation. With a margin of only 5%, effluent will likely exceed this threshold during peak flows, so Interior Health should require that the provincial authorities review the project, but they are refusing to bother,” said a statement on the petition page.

The petition, with more than 3,000 names on it, was dropped off at MLA Harwinder Sandhu's Vernon office as well as Interior Health Friday.

Concerns over water

Simone Runyan, with the society, said Greater Vernon Water also expressed concerns about the septic system being so close to the creek which enters Kal Lake.

Katherine Reiber said the goal of the group and the petition is to bring awareness to protecting the lake, stating they are “not protesters, but protectors.”

“A lot of people don't know that Kal Lake is a huge part of our drinking water here in Vernon, but everybody does know about the beautiful colours,” Reiber said Friday.

“There are people out on that lake everyday - swimming, kayaking, paddleboarding. It is something everybody feels really passionate about.”

Runyan said Kal Lake has historically been a low-nutrient lake and that has made it “an amazing swimming and water source. Unfortunately, since the early '90s there has been more nutrients in the lake and you can see a thick layer of algae on the rocks which we didn't have in the '80s. So there is nutrients accumulating.”

The group says human and livestock waste are contributing to the increased nutrients, as are fertilizers and other types of waste.

While Sandhu was not in the office Friday, Runyan said they have shared their concerns with her in the past.

Who is responsible?

A grey area surrounding the issue is exactly who is responsible for signing off on the septic field.

IH, the regional district and the province have all said the responsibility is not theirs.

However, Interior Health recently said it’s currently reviewing the project for any health-related concerns.

Ruyan said it is confusing and needs more “oversight and clarification,” but at the end of the day, Runyan believes it is the province that is responsible.

“We are asking for provincial oversight because sometimes there's gaps in legislation,” she said. “In this case, it is important to consider that this septic system is near a drinking water source.”

Society member and former Green Party candidate Keli Westgate said there is more at stake than just human concerns.

“In 2024, almost 20,000 kokanee were estimated to be spawning in Coldstream Creek. It's water protection, but it is also fish protection,” Westgate said. “We would love to extend outreach to other groups that are interested in water protection to get in touch with us. Together our voices are much louder than it would be otherwise.”

The petition can be found here.