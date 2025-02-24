Staff seeking approval from City of Vernon to spend $825,000 on new scoreboard for Kal Tire Place

Photo: Facebook

City of Vernon staff are seeking permission to purchase a new video scoreboard for Kal Tire Place – again.

A report to council ahead of their regular meeting Monday, says during the April 8, 2024 regular meeting, council told staff to request up to $350,000 in the 2025 budget towards the purchase of a digital scoreboard at Kal Tire Place.

Minutes from the April 8 meeting show council approved the motion seeking $300,000 for the scoreboard – however, council did not approve the item to move forward for inclusion in the 2025 budget.

The new scoreboard was brought back up at the regular meeting on Feb. 10, 2025. Coun. Akbal Mund said the current score clock has caused issues for three games already this year, as issues with the clock caused delays.

Mayor Victor Cumming said the item didn't meet the budget 2025 funding thresholds.

At that meeting, council directed administration to report back on the purchase of the new scoreboard for Kal Tire Place and explore funding options through the Kin Race Track Park reserve funds.

“The current reserve balance is approximately $4.2 million dollars. The originally quoted $350,000 pricing was intended to cover the purchase price for a basic video screen that would meet the video replay requirements of the BC Hockey League (BCHL) should video screens be mandated by the league,” the report says. “It is important to note that this estimate was provided in June 2024, and significant cost escalations in recent months have impacted the final price.”

Double the cost

The price to replace the video score clock in 2025 has almost doubled and now staff are seeking authorization to take $600,000 from the Kin Race Track Park Reserve Fund for the scoreboard itself.

Additional expenses will add $225,000 to that bill.

“Administration has obtained updated order of magnitude pricing from vendors, of which the average prices being $500,000-$675,000 plus installation and taxes,” the report says.

“The score clock systems that have been quoted do not include a broadcast system component. This is an add-on feature that would be required should the city want to be able to display live video feeds for other groups within the facility (ie. special events, graduation ceremonies, Remembrance Day ceremonies, concerts, etc.). This add-on system has been quoted at $225,000.”

The report says the City of West Kelowna purchased and installed a new video scoreboard in August 2024. The $400,000 cost of the scoreboard was accompanied by nearly $100,000 in installation expenses, along with an additional $75,000 for electrical improvements design work, and a standard contingency.

