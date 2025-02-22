Prescribed burn will take place near Longacre and Apollo roads in March

Photo: City of Vernon

There will be smoke in the Okanagan Landing area next month as part of the City of Vernon’s ongoing efforts to reduce wildfire risk in the community.

A report that will be presented to Vernon City Council at their regular meeting on Monday, states a prescribed burn will take place in the area of Longacre and Apollo roads in March.

The burn also provides an opportunity for Vernon Fire Rescue Services to collaborate with BC Wildfire Service, strengthening interagency operations in the event of an interface wildfire.

The date of the burn will be determined based on resource availability and weather conditions and will be communicated to the public through a media release.