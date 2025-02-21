Community meeting planned for newest Pleasant Valley Road roundabout

Photo: City of Vernon PV Road and 39th Avenue roundabout mockup

Construction of the new roundabout on Pleasant Valley Road and 39th Avenue is scheduled to begin on March 10.

According to a report to Vernon city council ahead of its Monday meeting, the project contractor is holding a block meeting for local residents to talk about traffic flows, access, and occasional planned interruptions to utilities.

The meeting will take place Feb. 24 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Girouard Park. The city says it will have representatives present.

Construction of the PV Road and 39th Ave roundabout was originally planned for 2024, but power poles pushed the project back.

“The original design concept for this relocation has changed and is now significantly more complex. BC Hydro is doing their best to expedite the design to mitigate schedule delays but is still developing the final plans for this revised concept,” reads a staff report from April 2024.

The delay was to mitigate traffic disruption to the neighbourhood.