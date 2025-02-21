Survivors of domestic and sexual violence express themselves at Vernon art showcase

Photo: Castanet file photo Artwork featured in the 2024 Creatrix Rising exhibit

Works of art created by survivors of domestic and sexual violence will be on display at the second annual Creatrix Rising Art Exhibit.

Presented by Vernon's Archway Society for Domestic Peace, Creatrix Rising started because women with lived experience were asking for artistic opportunities to express themselves.

A group of Archway volunteers and local artists were inspired to meet that need.

“This has been an opportunity for women to explore their story through art and creative expression and experience the healing through art,” Archway said in a press release.

The project began with a series of workshops provided by artist mentors, where participants created art that is now being shown at this years exhibit.

Workshop participants worked on emotional expression through writing and mandalas, self-portrait poetry, intuitive painting with acrylics, water colour meditations and expressing themselves through fire and wax in encaustic art work.

“Every workshop brought the Creatrix out in each woman participating,” Archway said.

Creatrix is defined as a female creator, a woman who creates from what is within her, tapping into feminine source of power

The exhibit runs March 7 to 13 at Caetani Centre, 3401 Pleasant Valley Rd., with a special opening night celebration on March 7.

For dates and times of the exhibit, click here.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the artists and the incredible work they have completed,” Archway said.

Creatrix Rising was launched because women with lived experience of domestic violence and/or sexual violence were asking for an opportunity to share their art and grow as artists and because of the power art has in the journey to healing

“This has been a place to have connection and support in a safe and respectful environment with Women supporting women through art and shared experiences is a beautiful thing. It has been a powerful and empowering transformative therapy,” said one Creatrix participant. “Each week I look forward to coming to the group, I learnt to love myself and I have had so much self growth, I can see that I am less hard on myself.”

In the North Okanagan, women and families continue to be impacted by gender-based violence and femicide. Archway Society for Domestic Peace provides free, confidential support, including emergency safe shelter, counselling programs, support through the justice system and assistance with housing options for when a women chooses to leave her partner and more.

For anyone seeking information, support or resources, click here or call 250-558-3850.