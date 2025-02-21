Enderby woman was last seen in Kelowna on Feb. 21, 2016

Photo: File photo

It has been nine years since anyone has seen Caitlin Potts.

The Enderby woman was last seen on surveillance video in Kelowna's Orchard Park Mall on Feb. 21, 2016.

The 27-year-old First Nations woman was reported missing March 1, 2016, and was last seen in February that year, when she indicated she was moving to the Calgary area from Enderby.

In May 2017, RCMP said they suspected foul play in her disappearance and released the surveillance video of Caitlin entering the mall.

Potts is one of three women missing from the North Okanagan-Shuswap.

On July 22, 2016, Deanna Mildred Wertz, 46, was reported missing from the Yankee Flats area.

Nicole Bell, 31, was reported missing from the Sicamous area Sept. 7, 2017. She was last seen Sept. 2.

The case of one missing woman, Ashley Simpson, has been resolved. Simpson went missing in May 2016 and her remains were found in December 2021 in the Salmon Arm area.

Her former boyfriend, Derek Favell, has been charged with second-degree murder.

RCMP believe Simpson's death is not related to other missing women cases in the region.

Also, no charges have been filed in the death of Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found on a farm on Salmon River Road.

Police have called the 18-year-old's death suspicious and are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information on any of the missing women is asked to contact their local RCMP.